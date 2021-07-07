UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heirs Of Martyred Polio Worker Given Cheque Under 'Bob Keegan' Award

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Heirs of martyred polio worker given cheque under 'Bob Keegan' award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday handed over a financial assistance cheque of $ 2000 from Bob Keegan Polio Eradication Heroes Fund to widow of martyred polio worker Wajid Ali Abidi.

The financial assistance was given under Bob Creegan award on the recommendation of Rotary Club. Officials of Rotary Club, Director General Health Services and family members of Wajid Ali Abid were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary said that polio workers were performing very important role and those who lost lives in line of duty would always be remembered and their heirs and families would be given needed help.

It merits a mention here that Wajid Ali was killed while performing polio duty in district Mohmand on Aprii 18th 20l9. He was nominated for Bob Keegan Polio Eradication Heroes Fund award that was given to polio workers who lost lives and sustained injuries during duty in high risk areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

9 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

2 minutes ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to ..

2 minutes ago

Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Cr ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 6 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.