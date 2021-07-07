Heirs of martyred polio worker given cheque under 'Bob Keegan' award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday handed over a financial assistance cheque of $ 2000 from Bob Keegan Polio Eradication Heroes Fund to widow of martyred polio worker Wajid Ali Abidi.

The financial assistance was given under Bob Creegan award on the recommendation of Rotary Club. Officials of Rotary Club, Director General Health Services and family members of Wajid Ali Abid were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary said that polio workers were performing very important role and those who lost lives in line of duty would always be remembered and their heirs and families would be given needed help.

It merits a mention here that Wajid Ali was killed while performing polio duty in district Mohmand on Aprii 18th 20l9. He was nominated for Bob Keegan Polio Eradication Heroes Fund award that was given to polio workers who lost lives and sustained injuries during duty in high risk areas.