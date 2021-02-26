UrduPoint.com
Heirs Of Martyred Women Given Compensation Cheques

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Heirs of martyred women given compensation cheques

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) ::The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday handed over cheques of Rs. 500,000 each to heirs of four women recently martyred in South Waziristan.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai handed over the cheques to heirs of victims on the behalf of provincial government.

He also prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bannu , Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer North Waziristan Shafiullah Khan Gandapur and Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Adnan Abrar were present on the occasion.

