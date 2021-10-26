UrduPoint.com

Hekmatyar Urges India To Resolve Issue Of Kashmiri Muslims Through UN Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:09 PM

Hekmatyar urges India to resolve issue of Kashmiri Muslims through UN Resolution

Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Tuesday urged India to address the issue of Kashmiri Muslims in accordance with the United Nations Resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Tuesday urged India to address the issue of Kashmiri Muslims in accordance with the United Nations Resolution.

The bloodshed and massive human rights violations were being reported in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), should be stopped, he said in an interview with a state television channel.

India should honor the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he said adding that the matter of Kashmiri Muslims should be resolved under the UN Resolutions.

"No one could prolong hegemony in IIOJK through bloodshed and violations," he said. Commenting on Ex Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said India had been supporting the former leader of Afghanistan.

