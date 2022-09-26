UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Crash: Six Army Personnel Martyred

In Harnai Area Of Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 11:02 AM

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred in Harnai area of Balochistan

The ISPR says six personnel on board including two pilots have embraced martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) A helicopter of Pakistan Army crashed during flying mission in Harnai, Balochistan on Sunday night.

According to the ISPR, six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom.

The martyrs include Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Sepoy Shoaib and Naik Jalil.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Harnai Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

1 day ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 day ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.