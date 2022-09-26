Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred in Harnai area of Balochistan

In Harnai Area Of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) A helicopter of Pakistan Army crashed during flying mission in Harnai, Balochistan on Sunday night.

According to the ISPR, six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom.

The martyrs include Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Sepoy Shoaib and Naik Jalil.

