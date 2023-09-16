Open Menu

Helicopters, Drones Helping To Counter White Fly Onslaught In Cotton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Saturday that the innovative approach of employing army helicopters and drones to dispense modern chemical solutions had proven highly effective in curbing white fly attacks on cotton crops

He was chairing a meeting to review the cotton crop, which was also attended by local agriculture experts through an online facility. Iftikhar Ali Sahu remarked that in concerted efforts to protect cotton farmers and combat the whitefly menace, the Pakistan Army played a vital role. "This collaborative endeavor not only shields the toil of cotton farmers but also ensures the application of cutting-edge pest control measures," stated Sahu.

The Secretary commended the expertise shown by the specialist staff of the Agriculture Department in protecting cotton harvests. Additionally, he highlighted the provision of technical guidance to farmers, facilitating cleaner and more lucrative cotton picking practices.

Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu was informed that cotton picking operations are underway across the province, with farmers receiving guidance on irrigation, nutrition, and pest management for the crop during September.

Some areas have experienced whitefly attacks due to the warm weather and humidity. In response, advanced chemicals were promptly deployed, covering 2500 acres in Jampur and Rajanpur regions, thanks to the support of the Pakistan Army.

This year, cotton production in the province has doubled compared to the previous year at this stage, a testament to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. He urged divisional directors to compile accurate cotton production data to devise effective strategies for future higher production targets. He stated that increased cotton production per acre was pivotal for the prosperity of farmers and the stability of the country's economy.

In light of these achievements, all officers and staff have been directed to uphold their duty as a national responsibility, ensuring the attainment of the cotton production target. On this occasion, experts also briefed the secretary with their valuable input.

