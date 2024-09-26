Helmet Compliance Soars, Over 80pc Adhering To Safety Regulations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The provincial capital is seeing over 80 per cent of motorcyclists wearing helmets on all major roads, according to a comprehensive survey conducted by Lahore Traffic Police in collaboration with the Statistics Department of the University of the Punjab.
The survey monitored helmet compliance at different times on key roads including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg and an impressive 91 percent of citizens were observed wearing helmets on Main Boulevard Gulberg, however, 6 percent were without helmets, and 3 percent had their helmets placed on the tank or their arms.
On Canal Road bridge, 90 percent compliance with helmet usage was recorded, while 8 percent were not wearing helmets, and 2 percent had theirs hanging from their arms while on Canal Road Jail Road Underpass, 77 percent compliance, with 19 percent without helmets and 4 percent placing helmets on the tank.
Similarly, 73 percent compliance noted at Ferozepur Road, with 22 percent not wearing helmets and 5% placing helmets on the tank and on Jail Road Shadman, only 62 percent were wearing helmets, while 31 percent were not wearing helmets and 7 percent had theirs on the tank or hanging from their arms.
Overall, the survey indicates that more than 80percent of citizens are adhering to helmet laws, a positive development noted by Ammara Athar, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore.
Ammara emphasized, “Citizens should wear helmets not out of fear of fines but for their own safety while travelling.” She also highlighted that an artificial intelligence system is being utilized to issue e-challans for those not wearing helmets.
