Open Menu

Helmet Drive Results In 23000 Challans

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Helmet drive results in 23000 challans

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi continued the crackdown on motorcycle riders without helmets.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimur Khan said, more than 23,000 motorcycle riders have been issued challans tickets during the campaign, said a press release.

He said that 970 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations for not wearing helmets.

During the helmet campaign, more than 30,000 motorcyclists have been educated to wear helmets.

CTO urged the riders to buy a helmet instead of making challan ticket.

The purpose is not to issue challan tickets but to make life safer, he added.

He, however, appreciated motorcyclists whereas positive results were seen during the helmet campaign.

Motorcyclists are most vulnerable to meet casualties in daily road accidents, he remarked.

In case of road accidents, there is a high risk of head injury among motorcyclists without helmets, he opined.

Citizens should use helmets while riding bikes for their own safety, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi Buy

Recent Stories

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

28 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

43 minutes ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan