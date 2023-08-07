Open Menu

Helmet Drive Results In 475,000 Challans During 33 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 days

The Traffic Police in the provincial metropolis issued challan tickets of Rs 80 million to motorcyclists for travelling without helmet and other traffic violations during the last 33 days, a source within the Traffic Police department told APP on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Traffic Police in the provincial metropolis issued challan tickets of Rs 80 million to motorcyclists for travelling without helmet and other traffic violations during the last 33 days, a source within the Traffic Police department told APP on Monday.

Likewise, 200 police personnel have also been challaned for not wearing helmets. It may be mentioned here that Lahore traffic police has set up 20 check points in various areas of the provincial capital.

It is worth mentioning here that the helmets checking drive is taking place across the province.

The fines will be collected from 475,000 motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, the department urged traffic wardens and duty officers to exhibit patience when dealing with motorcyclists not complying with the helmet rule.

The decision to enforce the helmet rule comes in the wake of an alarming rise in accidents in the province.

It is worth mentioning here that during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, more than 6,000 traffic accidents took place across Punjab in which 45 people died.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Holidays Died Traffic May From Million

Recent Stories

Senate backs renaming of District Upper Waziristan ..

Senate backs renaming of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister terms NACTA true reflection of a ..

Interior Minister terms NACTA true reflection of anti-terrorism efforts

9 minutes ago
 Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMR ..

Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

9 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed announced as president of Natio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed announced as president of National Olympic Committee

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted re ..

95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted remotely

55 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championsh ..

UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championships Road Race in Glasgow

56 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

56 minutes ago
 About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser ..

About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser in Afghanistan - Health Offici ..

56 minutes ago
 Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to ..

Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to 57 Months - Reports

56 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured vict ..

Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured victims

56 minutes ago
 Speech, national songs contest held

Speech, national songs contest held

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan