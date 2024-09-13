Open Menu

Helmet-less Motorcyclists, LPG-cylinder Vehicles Can't Enter Lahore Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Lahore traffic police have decided a crackdown to restrict entry of helmet-less, unlicensed motorcyclists and vehicles using LPG cylinders into Lahore.

Following special instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stringent measures would be taken to prevent road accidents and ensure safe travel within the city, announced Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar, here on Friday.

Checkpoints have been established at major entry and exit points of the city, including Ravi bridge, Saggian, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabu and Nawaz Sharif Interchange, as well as 10 other key locations. The authorities are particularly focusing on monitoring areas like Harbanspura, Gajjumatta, Soey Asal, and Bhatta Chowk.

Initially, motorcyclists without helmets are being fined and allowed entry into the city, but in the next week, their access would further be restricted. Additionally, rickshaws and public service vehicles using LPG cylinders are facing heavy fines. The CTO said that relevant departments are working to remove LPG cylinders from vehicles, and unlicensed motorcyclists are being provided with the opportunity to obtain licenses promptly.

CTO Ammara Athar emphasised that the Primary goal is not merely to impose fines but to ensure compliance with the traffic regulations and enhance public safety on roads.

