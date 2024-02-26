Open Menu

'Helmet Saves From Head Injuries In Accidents'

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM

'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) in collaboration with a private motorcycle manufacturing company held a road safety and training session for staff to guide them about the safe way of motorcycle riding, use of helmets, back-view mirrors and installation of rods for safety from kite string

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) in collaboration with a private motorcycle manufacturing company held a road safety and training session for staff to guide them about the safe way of motorcycle riding, use of helmets, back-view mirrors and installation of rods for safety from kite string.

A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Fesco Director (HSE&QA) Zubdat Al-Zia was the chief guest. In the awareness camp, training was also given to attendants through Riding Trainer Simulator (RTS).

While giving a lecture, regional manager of the motorcycle company, Mohammad Hasnain, said that helmet saves a motorcycle rider from severe head injuries during a road accident.

He said that one of the major causes of road accidents is the use of mobile phones during driving due to which many riders face accidents every day and some of them face life-long disability.

He said that his company had been focusing on safe driving with best facilities for citizens across Pakistan and in this context, the company was organizing awareness camps, walks and seminars in various institutions from time to time.

Director HSE Fesco, Zubdat Zia, appreciated the mutual efforts of motorcycle companies and Fesco for safe riding and said that such types of seminars would educate people about road safety measures.

Director Safety Fesco Muhammad Amjad, Exen M&T Saeed Raza, Assistant Technical Officer Atlas Honda Muhammad Ali Mukhtar, Assistant Director RTC Shahid Mehmood and Umar Farooq, Safety Inspector Ahmed Adeel Sajid, Amjad Ali, Asrarul Haque, Usman. Saleem, Muhammad Shafiq and a large number of employees were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Mobile Company Road Road Accident Guide Honda Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali Russian Trading System Stock Exchange From Best

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

7 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

9 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

9 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

9 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

25 minutes ago
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

7 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOE ..

Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi

13 minutes ago
 Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological st ..

Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique

6 minutes ago
 FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt a ..

FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan