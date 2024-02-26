'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) in collaboration with a private motorcycle manufacturing company held a road safety and training session for staff to guide them about the safe way of motorcycle riding, use of helmets, back-view mirrors and installation of rods for safety from kite string

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) in collaboration with a private motorcycle manufacturing company held a road safety and training session for staff to guide them about the safe way of motorcycle riding, use of helmets, back-view mirrors and installation of rods for safety from kite string.

A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Fesco Director (HSE&QA) Zubdat Al-Zia was the chief guest. In the awareness camp, training was also given to attendants through Riding Trainer Simulator (RTS).

While giving a lecture, regional manager of the motorcycle company, Mohammad Hasnain, said that helmet saves a motorcycle rider from severe head injuries during a road accident.

He said that one of the major causes of road accidents is the use of mobile phones during driving due to which many riders face accidents every day and some of them face life-long disability.

He said that his company had been focusing on safe driving with best facilities for citizens across Pakistan and in this context, the company was organizing awareness camps, walks and seminars in various institutions from time to time.

Director HSE Fesco, Zubdat Zia, appreciated the mutual efforts of motorcycle companies and Fesco for safe riding and said that such types of seminars would educate people about road safety measures.

Director Safety Fesco Muhammad Amjad, Exen M&T Saeed Raza, Assistant Technical Officer Atlas Honda Muhammad Ali Mukhtar, Assistant Director RTC Shahid Mehmood and Umar Farooq, Safety Inspector Ahmed Adeel Sajid, Amjad Ali, Asrarul Haque, Usman. Saleem, Muhammad Shafiq and a large number of employees were also present.