Helmets Only Way For Motorcyclists To Prevent Head Injuries In An Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A traffic awareness seminar was held at a school here under the aegis of city traffic police, on Friday.
In-charge Education Unit, Traffic Police Irm Naz, said that accidents could be avoided by following the traffic rules, adding that more than 70 per cent of injuries, caused to motorcyclists, are head injuries during accidents, and the use of helmets is the only way to prevent it.
She said that conducting traffic awareness seminars was a need of the hour, which the traffic police are continuing in schools and colleges regularly. Women should also be aware of traffic rules like other skills, she said and added that traffic police had made it possible to issue driving licences 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the convenience of citizens to get a driving licence.
Dr. Mubashar Bajwa said it was very important for women as well as men to be aware of traffic rules. A mother is the only one who plays a fundamental role in the education of society, she seed.
He said that women should not allow their underage children to drive a car or ride a motorcycle.
General Secretary Sarwary Rafique Handicraft School, Muhammad Arshad Qasmi and others also spoke.
