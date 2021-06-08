UrduPoint.com
Help Desk Established At Faisalabad Railway Station

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Help desk established at Faisalabad Railway Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has established a help desk at Faisalabad Railway Station to provide information to the general public about tragic train accident at Ghotki.

A spokesman of Pakistan Railways said on Monday that a help desk has been set up at Faisalabad Railways Station and the relatives of those passengers who travelled in Millat Express and Sir Syed Express trains from Lahore to Karachi or from Karachi to Sargodha can contact the desk for latest information.

Contact numbers of the help desk are 041-9200488 and 0333-4805996, he added.

