Help desk established at Rawalpindi Station for information on Jaffer Express tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A help desk has been set up at Rawalpindi Railway Station to assist citizens seeking information about the tragic Jaffer Express attack in Bolan, Balochistan.

According to a Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson on Wednesday, all details regarding affected passengers can be obtained from the help desk.

The desk is in direct contact with the Quetta and Peshawar control centers to provide timely updates.

In addition, an emergency cell has been established at the Quetta Railway Station inquiry office to facilitate families and concerned individuals.

For further inquiries, people can contact 0819201210, 0819201211, or 117.

Meanwhile, train operations for Quetta have been temporarily suspended and will resume after security clearance. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety.