Help desk for Prime Minister New Pakistan Housing scheme set up in Alipur

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Homeless people should take benefit from the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Ghar scheme.

Assistant Commissioner Alipur Mubeen Ehsan said this while setting up an information help desk at his office in Alipur on Thursday.

Those people who were unable to apply online should contact the information desk at the AC office by March 9, they will be registered here and will also be given guidance, sources said.

The sources also said that there will no submission fee for it.

AC said that Prime Minister of Pakistan was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of poor and needy of the state.

He also said that incumbent government also providing interest free loans in this regard.

He concluded that at least 5000 houses will be provided to shelter less people in Alipur under phase 3 programme.