Help desk setup to resolve issues of locked down localities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up a Corona Help Desk at Doctor Colony Chowk to facilitate residents of locked down areas and to resolve their complaints.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, Sheraz Ahmed Laghari, would supervise the desk consisting of officials of Revenue, Police, Local Government and Health departments.

Citizens may contact or lodge complaints to the Help Desk at phone numbers 0244-9370268 and 0244-9370334. The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has appealed to the masses to take the precautionary measures and strictly implement SOPs issued by the Health department and the government of Sindh including maintaining social distance and wearing masks to curtail spread of pandemic in the district.