UrduPoint.com

'Help Desk' Under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Be Established At NED Varsity: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:42 PM

'Help Desk' under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to be established at NED varsity: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that a 'Help Desk' would be set up under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the male and female students at the NED University of Engineering and Technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that a 'Help Desk' would be set up under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the male and female students at the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

He said the development of the country rested with the talented and able students, who graduated from the universities.

The governor said the universities had a direct impact on the national economy.

He stated this while addressing the NED University of Engineering and Technology's 30th Convocation.

Graduates from NED were performing their duties not only in Pakistan but also the US, Europe and Australia and bringing laurel to the country.

Governor Imran Ismail said the youth were being provided with loan under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan Governor Australia Europe Male Laurel University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

Riot police deploy after violent demo in Iran's Is ..

Riot police deploy after violent demo in Iran's Isfahan

13 seconds ago
 Two killed in Swabi

Two killed in Swabi

14 seconds ago
 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak observe ..

552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak observed

17 seconds ago
 Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against ..

Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

19 seconds ago
 To mark International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an exhibition organized ..

22 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new ..

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new infections in 24 hours

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.