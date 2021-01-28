Help desks being set up at chambers to resolve labor, social security issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary for Labor and Human Resources Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that 'Help Desks' are being established in different chambers of commerce & industry across the province to resolve the problems relating to labour and social security.

Inaugurating two separate desks at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that he had been given responsibility to maintain strategic balance between rights and responsibilities of both employees and employers.

He explained the responsibilities assigned to its different subordinate departments and said that the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) was responsible to ensure best possible medical facilities to the secured workers and their families.

"Similarly Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has been mandated to provide free education along with provision of books, uniform and transport facility to the children of the industrial workers," he said and added that it is also providing residences to the employees. He said that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, registered workers would also get residences at subsidised rates. He said that after the approval of the Federal government, the Punjab government had also prepared a draft of its programme, which was expected to be approved by its governing body very soon.

Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the marriage grant for registered workers had been enhanced from one lakh to two lakh rupees. "Similarly death grant had also been jacked up from Rs 5 to 6 lakh," he said and admitted that the funeral grant was very minor and efforts were being made to increase it in accordance with the prevailing economic situation. He said that the social security system entirely depended on the contribution of the employers as the government was not paying even a single penny to it as a grant.

He confirmed that under Section 23, there was no provision to write off the additional fine on the nonpayment of social security contribution. In this connection a meeting was convened on Dec 8 to devise a strategy to tackle this issue. It was decided that the amount of additional fine would be written off, if employers would pay their arrears up to June 2021.

FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed also addressed the function.

Later, the FCCI president also presented FCCI memento to Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi.