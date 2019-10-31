UrduPoint.com
Help Desks Set Up For Identification Of Tezgam Inferno Passengers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:37 PM

For the identification of Tezgam inferno passengers, a help desk had been set up at Commissioner office and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) has been appointed as focal person who could be contacted on telephone nos 02449370333, 02449370393 and fax no 02449370392

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :For the identification of Tezgam inferno passengers, a help desk had been set up at Commissioner office and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) has been appointed as focal person who could be contacted on telephone nos 02449370333, 02449370393 and fax no 02449370392.

According to details, on the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad a help desk had been set up at Deputy Commissioner office and Additional Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as focal person who could be contacted on telephone nos 02449370342, 02449370334 and fax no 02449370338.

While another help desk has also been set up at Deputy Commissioner office Sanghar and Additional Deputy Commissioner has been nominated as focal person and could be contacted on telephone nos 0235920102,0235920103.

A help desk had also been set up at Deputy Commissioner office Nausheroferoz who could be contacted on telephone nos 0242920111 and 0242448256.

