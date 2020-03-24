Help line set up to report about suspected coronavirus patients

The district administration has set up helpline to report about suspected patients of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up helpline to report about suspected patients of coronavirus.

District administration spokesperson said here Tuesday that citizens can inform about coronavirus patient with his name and complete address by calling at landline numbers 041-920 1491 /041-920 1492.