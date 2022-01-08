UrduPoint.com

Help Of Civil Armed Forces Sought To Evacuate Stranded Tourists In Murree, Galiyat: Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 12:09 PM

Help of civil armed forces sought to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree, Galiyat: Rashid

The Interior Minister in a video message has asked the locals to come forward for the help of stranded tourists, pointing out that given the presence of large number of tourists in these areas, they have closed all routes to Murree.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that help of civil armed forces has been sought to evacuate the stranded tourists in Murree and Galiyat.

In a video message, he asked the locals to come forward for the help of stranded tourists. He said given the presence of large number of tourists in these areas, we have closed all routes to Murree.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has reached Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities.

In another video statement, he said there have been sixteen to nineteen deaths due to snowfall in Murree. The Minister said efforts are underway to evacuate stranded tourists. He said the entire administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is engaged in these efforts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Interior Minister Murree Rashid Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik stuns fans by rapp ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik stuns fans by rapper look

13 minutes ago
 Kazakh Security Forces Kill 6 'Terrorists' in Tara ..

Kazakh Security Forces Kill 6 'Terrorists' in Taraz Operation - Regional Authori ..

33 minutes ago
 Acting Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Rais ..

Acting Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Raises Border Security in Phone Ca ..

33 minutes ago
 Fawad appeals tourists to postpone trips to upper ..

Fawad appeals tourists to postpone trips to upper areas

35 minutes ago
 DC Kohat imposes section 144 in Kohat

DC Kohat imposes section 144 in Kohat

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood ..

Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood Affectees In Balochistan

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.