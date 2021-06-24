UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Help To Commuters In Distress A Hallmark Of Motorway Police: IG NH&MP

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Help to commuters in distress a hallmark of Motorway Police: IG NH&MP

The Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that help to commuters in distress was a hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that help to commuters in distress was a hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police.

Addressing the study tour of 24th Initial Command Course under training ASsP here at NHMP Headquarters, he said that the responsibility of police is to protect the life and property of people, said a press release.

He said there has always been a deficit of trust between police and public, adding that the system can be changed with spirit of help, honesty and professionalism.

He said that National Highways and Motorway Police has always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy and professionalism. "It is the honesty, courtesy, proactive approach and spirit to help the people in distress which make an organization prominent," he said.

He advised the under training ASsP to be thankful to the Almighty Allah Who has chosen them for this sacred profession. He said that the young ASsP are our hope and they should revive the trust of police with their good performance and attitude. He urged that ASsP should start their career with good ambitions to serve the public.

Giving a detailed briefing, DIG (Operations) Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel said that according to the statistics of the year 2020, 325 million traffic managed by NHMP, whereas, help rendered to 1,023 million people, 15,221 million people were briefed on public awareness and road safety education.

In the same year, 119 missing children were found and handed over to their heirs, 78 stolen vehicles were recovered and 125 suspects were arrested. 1366 complaints received on PMDU were resolved. 1900 driving licenses were issued by the Driver's Licensing Authority.

Turning to operations in the stated period, there was a 44% reduction in accidents on National Highways and Motorways. NHMP, Helpline 130 has been made toll free. The Motorway Police Helpline (130) has been upgraded and an Emergency Response Center has been set up.

He added that State of the Art Drivers Licensing Authority established in Islamabad, Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smart phone App, Online Complaint Portal and mobile Education Unit giving services to road users round the clock. In the end IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam distributed souvenirs to the under training ASsP.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Motorway Mobile Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Young Same 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Administrator Hyderabad vows to restore city's glo ..

26 seconds ago

Partly cloudy/windy weather with chances of drizzl ..

27 seconds ago

Farrukh visits TV anchor Javed's residence, offers ..

30 seconds ago

Mrs. Parveen Sarwar launches "Punjab Police Women ..

32 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health Exhibition ..

28 minutes ago

Spanish Opposition Challenges Pardon of Catalan Se ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.