Help to commuters in distress a hallmark of Motorway Police: IG NH&MP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that help to commuters in distress was a hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police.

Addressing the study tour of 24th Initial Command Course under training ASsP here at NHMP Headquarters, he said that the responsibility of police is to protect the life and property of people, said a press release.

He said there has always been a deficit of trust between police and public, adding that the system can be changed with spirit of help, honesty and professionalism.

He said that National Highways and Motorway Police has always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy and professionalism. "It is the honesty, courtesy, proactive approach and spirit to help the people in distress which make an organization prominent," he said.

He advised the under training ASsP to be thankful to the Almighty Allah Who has chosen them for this sacred profession. He said that the young ASsP are our hope and they should revive the trust of police with their good performance and attitude. He urged that ASsP should start their career with good ambitions to serve the public.

Giving a detailed briefing, DIG (Operations) Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel said that according to the statistics of the year 2020, 325 million traffic managed by NHMP, whereas, help rendered to 1,023 million people, 15,221 million people were briefed on public awareness and road safety education.

In the same year, 119 missing children were found and handed over to their heirs, 78 stolen vehicles were recovered and 125 suspects were arrested. 1366 complaints received on PMDU were resolved. 1900 driving licenses were issued by the Driver's Licensing Authority.

Turning to operations in the stated period, there was a 44% reduction in accidents on National Highways and Motorways. NHMP, Helpline 130 has been made toll free. The Motorway Police Helpline (130) has been upgraded and an Emergency Response Center has been set up.

He added that State of the Art Drivers Licensing Authority established in Islamabad, Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smart phone App, Online Complaint Portal and mobile Education Unit giving services to road users round the clock. In the end IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam distributed souvenirs to the under training ASsP.