Help to needy during trail biggest service: IGHDS

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordination Officer (COO), Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Nosheen Shakeel khan has appealed to philanthropists to donate their money for poor people and earn the blessings of Allah Almighty.

She expressed these views while talking to the delegations at her office on Friday, she said that people should also pay their Sunnah of Qurbani on Eid-ul-Azha but they should also remember their brethren who are needed their help and I personally think that to help the needy on time of trail is the biggest service of a human being.