Helping Citizens Glory Of Motorway Police, Says IG Khalid Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Helping citizens glory of Motorway Police, says IG Khalid Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that Motorway Police was known across the country for its honesty, courteousness, and helpfulness.

Addressing the NHMP officers in Ijlaas-e-Aam, Khalid Mahmood said that the Motorway Police was a role model for all other police forces in the world due to its excellent performance. He emphasized that honesty, good manners, and citizen assistance were the hallmarks of the Motorway Police.

Mahmood noted that the use of modern technology was crucial to achieving the Motorway Police's objectives. He said that by implementing excellent and timely measures, the force was able to achieve a zero-accident policy during the foggy season of 2022-23.

He said that the officers also served flood-affected people admirably and launched a successful campaign called "No More" to prevent accidents.

He underscored that in line with Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood's directives, the Motorway Police had started an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, which would soon be implemented throughout Pakistan.

Furthermore, he said that the force was focused on enhancing employee welfare, including increasing salaries and improving housing facilities.

During the Ijlas-e-Aam, IG Khalid Mehmood saluted the sacrifices of the Motorway Police's martyrs and offered a special prayer in their honour. Additionally, he ordered the immediate development of an action plan to address the officers' concerns.

Additional IG Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, and DIG Muhammad Yusuf Malik praised the IG's leadership skills.

