Open Menu

Helping Deserving People Brings Peace Of Mind: Dr Amil Mohmand

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Helping deserving people brings peace of mind: Dr Amil Mohmand

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The founder of the Non-Governmental Organization Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan Dr Amil Mohmand Wednesday said that social service is the way to the survival of humanity.

To serve human service without discrimination, service is greatness, it is our duty to provide the necessities of life to the poor, helpless, and destitute.

He expressed these thoughts while discussing the distribution of the Ramadan ration package. He said that Saath Sabka Development Organization has provided financial assistance to thousands of beneficiaries, medical treatment, and hundreds of people to their homes since its inception.

It has provided employment and God willing, this process will continue, a plan has been made to distribute the Ramadan ration package in a fair manner, for which committees have been formed to compile a list of poor and deserving people and provide them with ration.

Dr Amil Mohmand said that doing welfare work increases dignity and self-esteem. Helping a deserving person brings peace of mind, he added. These works are a source of continuous charity and prayers for the poor and needy, he said.

Mental abilities also increase, they do not suffer from any kind of mental pressure, he said, adding, that the month of fasting is the month of mercy, blessings, worship, and forgiveness. Help the philanthropists, distribute the relief package to the deserving families with your own hands, only with the help of the orphans, widows, and the poor, this world and the hereafter will be smooth, Dr. Amil Mohmand said.

Related Topics

World Poor Mardan God From Ramadan Employment

Recent Stories

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

1 hour ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan