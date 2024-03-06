Helping deserving people brings peace of mind: Dr Amil Mohmand

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The founder of the Non-Governmental Organization Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan Dr Amil Mohmand Wednesday said that social service is the way to the survival of humanity.

To serve human service without discrimination, service is greatness, it is our duty to provide the necessities of life to the poor, helpless, and destitute.

He expressed these thoughts while discussing the distribution of the Ramadan ration package. He said that Saath Sabka Development Organization has provided financial assistance to thousands of beneficiaries, medical treatment, and hundreds of people to their homes since its inception.

It has provided employment and God willing, this process will continue, a plan has been made to distribute the Ramadan ration package in a fair manner, for which committees have been formed to compile a list of poor and deserving people and provide them with ration.

Dr Amil Mohmand said that doing welfare work increases dignity and self-esteem. Helping a deserving person brings peace of mind, he added. These works are a source of continuous charity and prayers for the poor and needy, he said.

Mental abilities also increase, they do not suffer from any kind of mental pressure, he said, adding, that the month of fasting is the month of mercy, blessings, worship, and forgiveness. Help the philanthropists, distribute the relief package to the deserving families with your own hands, only with the help of the orphans, widows, and the poor, this world and the hereafter will be smooth, Dr. Amil Mohmand said.