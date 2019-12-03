UrduPoint.com
Helping Disabled Essential For A Healthy Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:34 PM

Helping disabled essential for a healthy society

To help out mentally and physical disabled people is essential for a healthy society and motivation and devotion of institutions and persons rendering humanitarian services must be appreciated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :To help out mentally and physical disabled people is essential for a healthy society and motivation and devotion of institutions and persons rendering humanitarian services must be appreciated.

Speaking at a seminar held in connection with "World Disabled Day" held at Anjuman Faiz Ul islam here on Tuesday, former Advisor to Chief Minister Muhammad Nasir Raja said that efforts of all individuals, experts and organizations are praise worthy who are working and providing services to disabled children even in remote areas of division.

He said it is endeavor of Punjab Government to extend maximum support to disabled boys and girls and they were being properly trained in special educational institutions.

Nasir said that recommendations to provide more facilities to disabled would be brought into the knowledge of high officials as government was committed to provide them opportunities to earn their livelihood in a respectful manner.

