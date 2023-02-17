UrduPoint.com

Helping Earthquake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria Religious Duty: Caretaker Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday said that helping the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria was their religious and moral duty.

"The government of Pakistan is striving it's level best," he said urging the masses to come forward to help their affected brothers and sisters of Turkiye and Syria.

He expressed these views while addressing the solidarity conference organized by Auqaf department at Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine regarding Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims as chief guest.

He reminded that Turkiye had helped during the 2005 earthquake and recent floods in Pakistan.

"Now it is our duty to stand with our brothers during their difficult times," he pledged.

He said the aid supply will be sent to Turkey and Syria soon under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that he was paying visit to review the development work at three holy shrines in city of Saints, and improving the arrangements in view of upcoming month of Ramazan.

He said that the interim Punjab CM had given special task to ensure security at shrines and improving facilities to devotees.

Mr Mohsin Naqvi has formed a committee to help the earthquake victims and philanthropists have to come forward to help the earthquake victims. Earlier, Caretaker Minister Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir arrived in Multan on one-day visit.

He visited the shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakriya Multani, Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Hazrat Shah Shams.

While reviewing the restoration work of the shrines, he instructed the chief administrator Auqaf Punjab to complete the renovation work of the shrines while maintaining their historical and cultural status.

He said that Rs 13.6 million funds were being spent on the renovation of the shrines of the city by provincial government.

