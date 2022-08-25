UrduPoint.com

Helping Flood-affected Brothers In Difficult Time Our Religious, National Duty: Ch Naeem

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that it was our religious and national duty to help the flood-affected brothers during a difficult time in respective areas of Balochistan

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said Pakistan and Balochistan were severely affected by continuous floods and rains due to which more than 400 human lives have been lost in the country.

He said cattle were drowned in the flood, a large number of cultivated lands were washed away and thousands of houses were destroyed due to floods and rains.

Roads and bridges have been damaged due to the stormy floods, causing a loss of more than billions of rupees, the most affected is our largest province Balochistan, he said adding that Pakistan Army was assisting the civil government which was commendable effort.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that all civil and military forces were requested to organize themselves to provide food and shelter to our brothers and sisters with the help of the rich among us including the Army offers, at least fund/support those charities, which are already doing good work in the field.

He further said it is our responsibility to support their rehabilitation and resettlement projects, helping the flood victims is a priority and its reward is high. We have to prioritize the resettlement and rehabilitation of our flood-affected brothers in our priorities for a long time, let's stand together with our victims and flood-affected brothers in this national crisis, he concluded.

