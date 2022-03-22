Helping hands organizes seminar on plantation campaign in Girls College, Chitral

Helping hands A nonprofit organization here Tuesday organized a seminar in Government Girls Degree College at Booni in connection with the tree plantation campaign

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) ::Helping hands A nonprofit organization here Tuesday organized a seminar in Government Girls Degree College at Booni in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

A large number of students and teachers were present wherein resource persons highlighted the importance of tree plantation. "Trees not only give us fresh oxygen, which is essential for human survival, but also help us avoid natural disasters," they said.

District Coordinator, Helping Hands, Nargis, explaining the objectives of this seminar said that Helping Hands was distributing 10,000 free plants so that the deforestation in Chitral can be overcome.

Vice Principal Sofia Afsar lauded the efforts of Helping Hand and stressed for maximum planting of saplings to make the atmosphere clean and green.

Later, the tree plantation campaign was started wherein students and teachers planted olive saplings in the lawn of the college.