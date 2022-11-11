UrduPoint.com

Helping Special Persons Social Responsibility Of All: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Gul Khilji on Friday said it was the social responsibility of all to help special persons so that they would not suffer from despair and inferiority complex and could lead their lives independently

He expressed these views at a ceremony organized by Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) to distribute wheelchairs among special persons with the support of Canada Fund.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abdul Wahab Nasir, and Shams Dummar were also present on the occasion.

District Program Manager of BRSP Qutb Khan Mandokhel, while briefing the commissioner about the project, said that currently around 60 wheelchairs would be distributed among disabled Afghan refugees and locals.

He said five special people of the locality were present at the ceremony for collecting their wheelchairs, six others were given wheelchairs at the DC office, while the rest of them would be provided wheelchairs at their homes.

Commissioner said along with the education and training of special persons, their financial support and provision of wheelchairs was also of utmost importance, and BRSP played an important role in that regard.

He said it was necessary to implement the quota of disabled persons in vacant posts so that their employment problem could be also solved.

He said the current government was making every possible effort to make special persons useful citizens of the society, and urged individuals, and social organizations to continue their cooperation for the purpose.

