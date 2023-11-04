Open Menu

Helplessness Of World Organisations On Gaza Massacre Is Shameful: Shehbaz

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Helplessness of world organisations on Gaza massacre is shameful: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the helplessness of international organisations over the massacre in Gaza is shameful.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he strongly condemned the attack on the office of the International news Agency in Gaza and said that the attack on the media is a criminal attempt to prevent the truth and facts of the massacre of innocent Palestinians from reaching the world. The oppressive and occupying Zionist state is not only the enemy of Muslims, but also of the truth and dissent, he said.

The PML-N president said that the illegitimate state could not hide its crimes by illegal actions. "If the oppression of the Zionist state is not stopped, the 'Noah's storm' appearing from the blood and tears of the oppressed will sweep away everything."

The former premier said that bombing the civilian population, ambulances, schools, hospitals, patients, children and women is cowardice of the highest order. He further said that since October 7, Gaza had become a slaughterhouse where innocent civilians as well as journalists were being killed.

