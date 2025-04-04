Open Menu

Helpline Activated For Women Protection

Published April 04, 2025

Helpline services have been activated in Gujrat for immediate response to complaints related to violence against women, sexual harassment, social injustice, and property disputes

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Helpline services have been activated in Gujrat for immediate response to complaints related to violence against women, sexual harassment, social injustice, and property disputes.

Citizens are advised to contact the Punjab Women Helpline at 1043 or the emergency number 15, said a press release issued here on Friday

District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat said that the protection of women was among top priorities of Gujrat police.

He urged women to report any form of harassment or injustice without hesitation to ensure prompt legal action.

The DPO said that the police were taking all necessary measures to safeguard women rights and had implemented a zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

