Helpline Activated For Women Protection
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM
Helpline services have been activated in Gujrat for immediate response to complaints related to violence against women, sexual harassment, social injustice, and property disputes
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Helpline services have been activated in Gujrat for immediate response to complaints related to violence against women, sexual harassment, social injustice, and property disputes.
Citizens are advised to contact the Punjab Women Helpline at 1043 or the emergency number 15, said a press release issued here on Friday
District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat said that the protection of women was among top priorities of Gujrat police.
He urged women to report any form of harassment or injustice without hesitation to ensure prompt legal action.
The DPO said that the police were taking all necessary measures to safeguard women rights and had implemented a zero-tolerance policy in that regard.
Recent Stories
Helpline activated for women protection
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon
Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity
Motorcyclist killed in road accident
PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT
China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs on Qingming Festival
Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, ..
KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning gold in cycle championship
Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Helpline activated for women protection2 minutes ago
-
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon5 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews development projects, emphasizes beautification, infrastructure upgrades2 minutes ago
-
PHA’s flower planting drive underway2 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Galyat, Thandiani & Kaghan even after 2-day of Eid2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over loss of lives in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces 2-month special amnesty for prisoners on Eid-ul Fitr2 minutes ago