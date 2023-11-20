Helpline launched for complaints, information related to smog

The district administration on Monday has launched a helpline for complaints and information related to smog, DC office sources told APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The district administration on Monday has launched a helpline for complaints and information related to smog, DC office sources told APP.

The district administration has asked citizens to call 042111425725 or WhatsApp on 03289491760 regarding smog complaints or reports.

Officials say that if the complaint is not resolved within 24 hours, the Commissioner Lahore Office will resolve the issue itself.

Citizens have been requested to identify the factors causing smog and report it to the helpline immediately.