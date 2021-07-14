UrduPoint.com
Helpline Launched For Crisis Support, Suicide Prevention

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

Helpline launched for crisis support, suicide prevention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The two non-government organizations (NGOs) Blue Veins and Gender Response Advocacy Centre Ensuring Equality (GRACEE) have joined hand to voluntary launch crisis support & suicide prevention helpline "Happy KP".

The helpline aims to provide confidential support over phone, email, video, chat and provide platform to organize team events and counseling. The helpline will also organize awareness events at community level and educational institutions, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The helpline number "0337 9216207" will connect the beneficiaries with the councilors and mental health experts of GRACEE organization. The helpline will initially start its work in central zone of KP including Peshawar, Mardan, Charssada, Nowshera and Swabi.

On the occasion, chairperson GRACEE Ammara Iqbal said that in recent years, suicide incidents had increased in the province and it had become a major public health issue.

From the available evidences, it appears that most suicides occur in young people (single men and married women) under the age of 30 years. Hanging, use of insecticides and firearms were the most common methods and interpersonal relationship problems and domestic issues as the most common reasons for suicide, she added.

Sana Ahmad Senior Program officer Blue Veins said that to reduce the incidents of suicide, community-based interventions would be initiated. These include crisis management, self-esteem enhancement, development of social skills and healthy decision-making".

Qamar Naseem a Human Rights activists said suicide has become a major public health problem and there was dire need of collaboration between government, non-government organizations, health professionals to take up this challenge.

