Helpline On Violence Against Women Made Functional: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said the helpline about violence against women had been made functional to control violence.

Talking to students of the Women University and College during a visit to the Women Crisis Centre here on Thursday, he said the Centre was taking revolutionary steps to facilitate women.

He said that Helpline 1161 had been made functional to report violence on women cases.

SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, Incharge Women Crisis Centre DSP Shabina Kareem and other concerned officers were also present.

