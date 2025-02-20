Helvetas hosts experience sharing event to showcase impact of youth empowerment projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation Pakistan hosted an experience-sharing event here on Thursday, highlighting the success and impact of two key projects aimed at empowering youth and enhancing community resilience.

The projects, Skills for Decent Employment (SDE) and Early Recovery Support (ERS), are funded by Swiss Solidarity, a Switzerland-based donor, and implemented by Helvetas, a Swiss bilateral NGO that has been working in Pakistan since 1982.

The event saw a significant turnout of government officials, project partners, beneficiaries, and employers, including senior representatives from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces.

Key dignitaries in attendance included the Chairman and Managing Director of the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), the Secretary of the Labor Department, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Representatives from partner organizations Veer Development Organization and Research & Development Foundation also participated.

Both the project managers of SDE and ERS shared the journeys of their projects, which were implemented in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in districts Peshawar, DI Khan, Tank, Mirpur Khas and Sanghar.

The project presentation on SDE was followed by panel discussions in which skill trainers, government stakeholders, and beneficiaries participated.

The beneficiaries shared how their lives were transformed after the project interventions. Ijaz Khan the acting Chief of KP Child Protection Commission shared his thoughts as the key stakeholder during the project.

He shared the collaboration between Helvetas and KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission to facilitate the out of school and working age children in Peshawar.

Another panel discussion revolved around the ERS where relevant stakeholders and beneficiaries shared their sense of achievement after the construction of shelters, drinking water and waste management facilities.

Worth noticing was the flood-proof engineering designs of new homes which are RCC based and higher from the ground.

These houses and drinking water facilities are built to withstand future floods. Capt R. Mian Adil, Secretary Labor Department appreciated the efforts of Helvetas for the betterment of working age children.

He emphasized collaborating with the organization in future and lauded Helvetas as the only bilateral international organization in Pakistan working for labour rights.

Chairman TEVTA and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Tufail Anjum lauded the efforts of Helvetas for a usually ignored group of young work force of 14 to 18 years of age.

A strong skill foundation and strong understanding of decent work conditions can take our youth on progressive career path and make them successful entrepreneurs in future, he said.

The Country Director Dr. Arjumand Nizami shared that Helvetas has been working with the government to contribute to the development of country since 1982.

Regarding the future plans of the organization, she was of the opinion that Helvetas will try to continue in in the fields of skill sector for youth development, as well as step up its services in the event of humanitarian crises. The organization is very well-known for its work on climate change adaptation, Education and natural resource management.