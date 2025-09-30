Hemani Group to invest up to US$20m in Punjab’s herbal, natural products sector

The Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Hemani Group, a global leader in herbal and natural products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Hemani Group, a global leader in herbal and natural products.

Hemani will invest US$20 million to establish a state of the art manufacturing and distribution facility in one of the Punjab’s Special Economic Zones.

The MoU was signed at PBIT office in the presence of Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, CEO PBIT Imran Khawar, CEO Hemani Group Mustafa Hemani and senior officials from both sides.

The investment, fully financed through Hemani’s Dubai office, marks a significant inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is expected to boost exports, generate employment, and further strengthen Punjab’s industrial base.

Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf said: “This collaboration highlights Punjab’s position as an attractive investment hub.

Our priority is to bring in high-value, export-oriented industries that create jobs and earn foreign exchange.”

CEO PBIT Imran Khawar added: “Hemani Group’s investment is a strong endorsement of our Ease of Doing Business reforms. Punjab is fast becoming a preferred destination for investors due to its modern infrastructure and business-friendly ecosystem.”

CEO Hemani Group, Mustafa Hemani, stated: “We are excited to expand our footprint in Pakistan. The new facility in Lahore will play a central role in our global growth strategy, serving both domestic and international markets. With PBIT’s support, we are confident this venture will make a lasting contribution to the regional economy.”