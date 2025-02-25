Hemophilia Treatment Center inaugurated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday officially inaugurated the Hemophilia Treatment Center at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday officially inaugurated the Hemophilia Treatment Center at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) here.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, the Mayor stated that healthcare facilities at ASH would be further improved so that no one has to seek treatment at other hospitals or travel to another city.

He mentioned that in 1974, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, gifted this hospital to Karachi, and today, it is serving hundreds of patients.

He expressed his satisfaction over the establishment of a government-level Hemophilia Treatment Center at ASH and highlighted that the hospital now offers lab tests, CT scans, operation theater services, and patient admission facilities.

He recalled that the hospital was once in a state of neglect but has now been revived with improvements in various departments, including the mortuary and dental department.

Mayor Karachi also reiterated the PPP’s vision to equip ASH and 13 other major KMC hospitals with modern medical facilities to ensure better healthcare services for the people.

He noted that residents of District West previously faced difficulties in reaching Jinnah Hospital, but now, all necessary medical facilities are available at ASH itself. He also mentioned that the Trauma Center and other wards of ASH have been renovated.

In response to a question, he assured that water and sewerage issues would be addressed before Ramazan. He revealed that water leakage at twelve locations in the city was causing the daily wastage of ten million gallons of water, but repairs have been completed at ten of these sites, improving water supply in Central District, Jinnah Town, and Chanesar Town.

A new canal is also being installed from Hub Dam.

During his visit to the Hemophilia Treatment Ward, Mayor Karachi interacted with patients, inquired about their well-being, and assured them of the best possible medical care.