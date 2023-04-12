Henna, bangles stalls gets attract to women

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The stalls of henna and bangles, most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitir, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the Sukkur city.

As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colourful bangles, jewellery and henna in the markets of Sukkur have been set up which are attracting female customers.

Women are preparing to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitir and remain continue their shopping especially buying bangles, henna, jewellery, cosmetics and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles to express their joy on Eid.

There are a large number of such stalls in the Sukkur city particularly in busy markets including Mehran Markaz, Chamta Glai, Bandar Road, Shahi bazaar, Jinnah Chowk, Minara Market, Ghareeb Abad and several others markets.

The young girls are very much interested in buying matching bangles with the colours of their eid dresses, while many of them rush towards henna stalls to embellish their hands before the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.