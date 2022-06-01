UrduPoint.com

Hepatitis B,C Diagnosis Cells Established In SGBMRH

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, a special cell for diagnosis of the Hepatitis B and C disease has been established at the Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh Memorial Raisani Hospital, reads a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations here on Wednesday.

It further read that at the cell set up for Hepatitis in the SGBMRH, all facilities including checkup, diagnosis, tests and medicines were provided free of cost.

"Public must come and avail the opportunity to mitigate the risk of the deadly disease at maximum," the Public Relations section of the hospital urged.

