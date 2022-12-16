Hepatitis C can be eradicated via collective efforts, adequate funding from govt: Dr Huma

Hepatitis C can be eradicated from Pakistan through collective efforts and adequate funding from the government, said Dr Huma Qureshi, National Focal Person on viral hepatitis.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Hepatitis C can be eradicated from Pakistan through collective efforts and adequate funding from the government, said Dr Huma Qureshi, National Focal Person on viral hepatitis.

She was addressing a dialogue titled "Dialogue for Hepatitis Elimination", which was organized by Roche Diagnostics Pakistan and organized in the Marriott Hotel, here the other day. The high-profile event was attended by dignitaries, leading clinicians, government personnel, Ministry of Health and the media.

Distinguished experts from Pakistan, USA and APAC exchanged diverse experiences and shared best practices to provoke conversations to help accelerate Pakistan's hepatitis elimination response.

Dr Huma Qureshi highlighted, "Pakistan is the source of hepatitis in 9.8 million people. Nearly 25,000 people pass away as a result of the illness. Only 22% have received an HCV diagnosis." "Pakistan lacks the necessary funds to completely eradicate the disease, thus we have been struggling," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager � Roche Diagnostics Pakistan & Afghanistan said, "Roche Diagnostics Pakistan is actively working with key public and private stakeholders to improve the ways diagnostics are delivered and achieve the global infectious disease elimination goals.

" "We are committed to ensuring a hepatitis-free Pakistan by enabling sustainable access to world-class diagnostics for the people � no matter where they live in Pakistan," he vowed.

It may be noted that Pakistan has the second-highest burden of hepatitis C globally with one of the world's highest HCV-related deaths yearly. It is estimated that during the peak of the Covid pandemic in Pakistan, hepatitis killed three to four times more people than Covid-19. Pakistan loses around 24,000 people yearly to complications from hepatitis C such as chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, which is the most common type of liver cancer.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90% of people with HCV can be completely cured within 3 to 6 months. Due to the asymptomatic nature of the infection, many HCV carriers do not have any symptoms until the liver damage becomes very serious without proper access to diagnostics and treatment.