Hepatitis camp held at PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Friday organized a hepatitis screening camp at Peshawar Press Club.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion.

A qualified team of doctors and paramedics of Shifa International Hospital conducted hepatitis diagnosing tests of journalists and provided free consultation.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Jhagra acknowledged efforts of Shifa international Hospital and said that such health camps should be held frequently to spread awareness among masses about different viral diseases.

Associate Manager Media Department Shifa International said that event was aimed at raising awareness among journalists about hepatitis and helping them to treat the disease.