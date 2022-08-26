UrduPoint.com

Hepatitis Camp Held At PPC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Hepatitis camp held at PPC

Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Friday organized a hepatitis screening camp at Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Friday organized a hepatitis screening camp at Peshawar Press Club.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion.

A qualified team of doctors and paramedics of Shifa International Hospital conducted hepatitis diagnosing tests of journalists and provided free consultation.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Jhagra acknowledged efforts of Shifa international Hospital and said that such health camps should be held frequently to spread awareness among masses about different viral diseases.

Associate Manager Media Department Shifa International said that event was aimed at raising awareness among journalists about hepatitis and helping them to treat the disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media Event

Recent Stories

Rs 25,000 distributed to each among over 0.1m rain ..

Rs 25,000 distributed to each among over 0.1m rain-affected families: Shazia Mar ..

2 minutes ago
 NIM's delegation visits Rescue 1122 Hqrs, Academy

NIM's delegation visits Rescue 1122 Hqrs, Academy

2 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian ..

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Invites Gazprom to Talks on Gas Supply Re ..

Bulgaria Invites Gazprom to Talks on Gas Supply Resumption - Minister

2 minutes ago
 Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood sit ..

Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood situation

5 minutes ago
 Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine ..

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.