HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination Centre was formally inaugurated at government dispensary at village Jhando Khoso near Tando Haider on Tuesday for providing treatment facilities to the people of the area.

The In-charge Hepatitis Free Sindh Program, Dr Zulifiqar Ali Dharejo said the center was inaugurated on the special directives of Health Minister Dr Azra Pechoho.

He said the Coordinator Hepatitis Program Sindh Khuram Khan and elder of the village Abdul Hakim Khoso formally inaugurated the Hepatitis Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Hepatitis Program Coordinator Khurram Khan said Sindh Health Department had received complaints about spread of Hepatitis in the area for which Hepatitis center was established on the special instructions of the Dr Azra Pechoho.

A Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination camp was also organized at the center in which 156 people were screened, he informed.

Out of 156 people, 12 people were tested Hepatitis positive and 144 people were vaccinated against the virus, Khuram Khan said.

He advised the patients to submit PCR test samples for confirmation and keep in contact with the center for getting free treatment facilities.

The village elder, Abdul Hakim Khoso assured the health officials of their full support for organizing Hepatitis camps.