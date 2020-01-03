UrduPoint.com
Hepatitis Clinic To Be Established At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

3rd January 2020

Hepatitis Clinic to be established at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Hepatitis and Punjab government's Infection Control Program Primary and Secondary Health Care Department have agreed to establish a Hepatitis Clinic here at the varsity Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Hepatitis and Punjab government's Infection Control Program Primary and Secondary Health Care Department have agreed to establish a Hepatitis Clinic here at the varsity Campus.

According to IUB spokesman Shahzad Ahmad, the clinic aimed at declaring the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as Hepatitis free university. This clinic would also ensure screening of every single student, faculty, staff members and their families, Hepatitis B vaccination and treatment of Hepatitis positive individuals.

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Program Manager of Hepatitis Control and Infection Program Dr Khalid Mehmood signed the agreement in a ceremony at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus here on Friday.

Principal Quaid e Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Khawaja Fayyaz Ahmed, senior faculty members and officials of District Health Authority Bahawalpur were also present on this occasion.

It is important to mention here that a mega Hepatitis screening and vaccination campaign launched by the provincial government is going on in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

As many as 30 thousand students, faculty members and employees will be screened, vaccinated and treated to make the university, the first Hepatitis free university of the country.

