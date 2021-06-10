UrduPoint.com
Hepatitis Control Programme Restores Free PCR Testing Facility: Dr. Akbar Dahri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hepatitis Control Programme restores free PCR testing facility: Dr. Akbar Dahri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Hepatitis Control Programme Sindh has restored free PCR testing facility in district headquarter hospitals of the province to facilitate the general public.

This was stated by Additional Director and the In-charge Hepatitis Control Programme Dr. Ali Akbar Dahri here at his office while talking to media persons.

According to handout issued by Sindh Information department, Dr. Dahri said the Health department had established 5 PCR testing laboratories in civil hospital Karachi, civil hospital Hyderabad, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College hospital Sukkur, Chandika Medical University hospital Larkana and civil hospital Mirpurkahs.

In all five PCR testing laboratories, testing quota has been reserved for all districts of Sindh, Dr. Ali Akbar Dahri said and added that PCR samples are being taken at the Hepatitis centres set up in government hospitals and same would be sent to the nearest laboratories.

As many as 307,575 PCR tests have so far been conducted in Sindh since 2009, Dr. Dahri informed and added that from testing to treatment all facilities are being provided to the people free of cost.

He advised the people to visit Hepatitis Programme centers set up in civil hospitals of all districts for medical check up so that they could be provided free of cost testing and treatment facilities.

On the occasion, Deputy Director General Communicable Disease Control Dr. Teerath Das also informed that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister free PCR testing and treatment facilities are being provided to the poor patients whereas this test will cost Rs 7000 to 9000 per test in private laboratories.

