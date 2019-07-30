Hepatitis Day observed in erstwhile FATA

Health Directorate of Merged Areas observed "World Hepatitis Day" to create awareness on hazardous and fatal effects of the disease among tribal people on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Health Directorate of Merged Areas observed "World Hepatitis Day" to create awareness on hazardous and fatal effects of the disease among tribal people on Tuesday.

Commemorating the day, a walk was held to create awareness and priority setting for timely screening for Hepatitis and ensuring its timely cure.

The walk was arranged by Project Manager Hepatitis Programme Dr Hayat Sahibzada in collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (G) Limited.

Director Health Services Dr Kalim Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Admin Dr Ishaq and staff from Greenstar and Hepatitis control programme participated in the awareness walk.

It was shared with the forum that 290 million people across the world don't know that they are living with viral hepatitis. Unless detected and treated it can cause liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The participants stressed upon the people for timely screening and cure of the disease to avoid its fatal consequences.