"Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi" Programme Launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Medical University along with centre for liver and digestive diseases Pakistan has launched a "Hepatitis free Rawalpindi" Programme here on World Hepatitis day.

Speaking to participants of a walk held in connection with World Hepatitis Day at Holy Family Hospital, Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and Allied Hospitals Dr Muhammad Umar said viral hepatitis B,C were a national health problem and have brought economic and psycho-social implications as about 12 million people, or one in 10, are carrier of hepatitis B or C virus in Pakistan.

He said wide-ranging effort was urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

He said that a comprehensive programme has been chalked out to make the Rawalpindi free from Hepatitis virus by March 2019 under World Health Organization 2030 Hepatitis elimination programme.

On the occasion, Dr Umer informed that under "Hepatitis free Rawalpindi" Programme around 3000 people have been screened of Hepatitis at a special medical camp set up at Union Council Ratta Amral,adding 944203 people would be screened at the camp and free of cost treatment would be provided to patients having positive results.