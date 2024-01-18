Hepatitis patients to get free treatment in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, on Thursday inaugurated a Free Hepatitis C camp in Kohat.

According to the DC Office, in a bid to combat the prevalence of Hepatitis C in the region, the Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir has Inaugurated the Life-Saving Initiative", officially launched a Free Hepatitis C Camp at Togh Bala BHU in Kohat.

The initiative, supported by OGDCL, aims to provide free check-ups and medicines to the district's residents, under the supervision of expert doctors.