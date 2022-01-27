Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

A hepatitis screening vaccination camp was organized at District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad, In-charge 'Hepatitis Free Sindh Program' Additional Director Dr Zulfiqar Ali Dharejo said in a statement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A hepatitis screening vaccination camp was organized at District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad, In-charge 'Hepatitis Free Sindh Program' Additional Director Dr Zulfiqar Ali Dharejo said in a statement.

He said that on the special directives of Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Hepatitis Screening Vaccination Camp was organized at District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad during which initial test of 208 prisoners for Hepatitis B and C were conducted.

He said that out of 208 prisoners 15 prisoners were diagnosed Hepatitis while 199 prisoners were administered preventive vaccination for Hepatitis B.

He said PCR Test samples are taken of positive Hepatitis patients and they were treated free of cost after confirmation of Hepatitis for which the jail doctor has been informed in advance. The Hepatitis Screening Vaccination amp was formally inaugurated by Jail Superintendent Syed Ali Akbar Shah, Medical Officer Dr. Arsalan Shaikh, Shahzad Azeem of Hepatitis Program and Jail staff. At the concluding of camp, Jail Superintendent Syed Ali Akbar Shah thanked Dr Zulfiqar Ali Dharejo and his team on organizing the camp and also ensure his cooperation in future also.