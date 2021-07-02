Hepatitis Screening & Vaccination starts in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination Camps have been established throughout the Sindh province

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination Camps have been established throughout the Sindh province .

This was disclosed by In-charge Sindh Chief Minister's 'Hepatitis Free Sindh Program' Additional Director Dr Ali Akbar Dahri here on Friday.

He said that Focal persons have also been nominated for such camps in each district.

He said that first screening and vaccination camp was organized at village Bhaloo Jamali Taluka Sakrand District Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday, which was formally inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Sakrand Dr Imtiaz Chandio, Focal Person SBA Dr Riaz Shah and In-charge Hepatitis Program Sakrand Dr Mansoor Qureshi.

The Hepatitis screening of more than 500 persons was conducted for Hepatitis B and C, out of which 28 persons were diagnosed B and C patients, which also include patients already under treatment.

Additional Director said that now PCR tests would be conducted of all positive patients. He said during the camp around 800 people including children were vaccinated against Hepatitis B.

On the occasion Focal Person Dr Riaz Shah and In-Charge Hepatitis Programme Sakrand Dr Mansoor Qureshi said that the purpose of camp was to create awareness about disastrous Hepatitis among the general public.

They said Hepatitis surfaces due to transfusion of un-certified and Hepatitis affected blood, use of Hepatitis affected syringe, use of Hepatitis needle for poking nose and ears, affected instruments of dentists and quakes.

They advised the public to visit Taluka Hospital Sakrand Hepatitis Center for free screening. They said that free vaccination would prevent themselves and their loved ones from the disease.