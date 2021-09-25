(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government on Saturday decided to test for hepatitis C through modern plasma separation cards in the province.

In the first phase, tests would be started in the jails of the province through plasma separation cards in November. In this regard, training of staff for PSC testing has been started.

According to Coordinator, Hepatitis Free Program, Balochistan, Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai, with the special efforts of Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Rubaba Buledi and Health Secretary, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, for the first time in Pakistan, a plan to test for Hepatitis C through Plasma separation Card was launched in Balochistan.

She said that there was no temperature and time constraint for the test to be done by plasma spration card and also the tubes in which blood samples were collected earlier were often broken which results came wrong sometimes.

She said that samples could be taken for PCR testing through Plasma Separation Card and its use would eliminate the possibility of budget and incorrect results.

She said that In the first stage of PSC, testing would be started in the jails for 3 months in November and after observing the results, the project would be extended to other parts of the province.

She said that training of staff for PSC testing has been launched In this regard.

National Focal Point for Hepatitis Dr. Huma Qureshi has come from Karachi and trained the staff in Quetta in the first phase, she concluded.